SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Compton Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 13.8% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,440 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.86. 1,626,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,275. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.