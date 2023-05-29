SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Compton Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 13.8% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,440 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.86. 1,626,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,275. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
