SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Increased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $28.92. 2,291,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,158. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

