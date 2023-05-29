Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 22,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,849. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.