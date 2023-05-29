SPACE ID Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110.41 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001806 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a market cap of $164.12 million and approximately $110.41 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,972,222 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.49173192 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $44,046,428.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

