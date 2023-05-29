SOLVE Market Capitalization Tops $14.09 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $297,796.62 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008158 BTC.

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

