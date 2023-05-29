Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 63.0% in May

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the April 30th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 212,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,702. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.