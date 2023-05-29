SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Raised by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 656.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $29,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.41. 602,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,257. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.57.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

