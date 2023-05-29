Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Down 24.5% in May

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

SLGL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 14,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,843. The stock has a market cap of $83.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.29. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $9,343,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.