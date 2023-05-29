Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.40.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $160,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,505,603.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

