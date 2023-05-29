Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,981,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 6,180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,186.2 days.

Snam Price Performance

SNMRF stock remained flat at $5.65 during midday trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075. Snam has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snam currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

About Snam

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Featured Articles

