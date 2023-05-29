SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.9 days.

SMC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SMECF traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $524.26. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. SMC has a 52-week low of $370.25 and a 52-week high of $550.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.35.

About SMC

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

