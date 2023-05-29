SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.9 days.
SMC Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of SMECF traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $524.26. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. SMC has a 52-week low of $370.25 and a 52-week high of $550.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.35.
About SMC
