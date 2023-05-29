Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Sleep Number Price Performance
Shares of SNBR opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
