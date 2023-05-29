SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $369.83 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $369.83 million and $70.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get SingularityNET alerts:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30917363 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $84,978,601.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

