Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Performance

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

Shares of SSIC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.44. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Silver Spike Investment has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

(Get Rating)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.