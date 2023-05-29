Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the period.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Silence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. 72,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. Equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLN shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

