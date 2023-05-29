Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

SIA opened at C$11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$826.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.12. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.32 and a 1 year high of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.33.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. Analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.175507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

