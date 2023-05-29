Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 721,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sidus Space

In other Sidus Space news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sidus Space Price Performance

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

SIDU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 4,071,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,842. Sidus Space has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 179.84% and a negative return on equity of 214.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Sidus Space will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sidus Space

(Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Further Reading

