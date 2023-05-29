Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Decreases By 42.0%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VEON Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,428. VEON has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
