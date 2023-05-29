Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Decreases By 42.0%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VEON Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,428. VEON has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in VEON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 264,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VEON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

