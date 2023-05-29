Short Interest in Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Increases By 43.8%

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

FPLPF stock remained flat at $1.98 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

