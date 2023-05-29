Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Grows By 35.8%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Urban One by 48.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Urban One by 174.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Urban One by 440.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Urban One by 195.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Urban One in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. 57,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Urban One has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

