Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Grows By 29.3%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 692,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske raised TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of TORM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM by 234.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,345,000 after buying an additional 1,376,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TORM by 145.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 966,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $21,066,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TORM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. 201,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,751. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. TORM has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.31.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $447.35 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 43.47%.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.47%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

