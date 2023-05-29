Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Drops By 31.2%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 44,723 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.2 %

TSHA traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. 92,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

