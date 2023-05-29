Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Drops By 20.5%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Surrozen by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRZN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.65. 116,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Surrozen has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

