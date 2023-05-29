Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Decreases By 15.8%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Monday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

