Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Drops By 32.6%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the April 30th total of 565,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Soluna Stock Performance

Shares of SLNH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.17. 236,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,765. Soluna has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soluna

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth about $4,065,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Soluna by 1,824.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 328,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Soluna in the first quarter worth about $1,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Soluna by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 166,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Soluna in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

