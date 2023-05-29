Short Interest in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Decreases By 21.8%

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 30th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. 222,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.63. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

