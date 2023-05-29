Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Drops By 34.2%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Slam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.52. 25,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,671. Slam has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Slam by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Slam by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Slam by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

