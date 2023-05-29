Short Interest in Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Expands By 20.8%

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signal Hill Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Signal Hill Acquisition Trading Down 59.1 %

Shares of Signal Hill Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. 13,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

