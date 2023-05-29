Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Declines By 23.3%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of Shiseido stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $47.50. 13,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. Shiseido has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

