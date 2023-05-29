Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Rises By 17.3%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of SNFCA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.74. 17,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93.

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

