Short Interest in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Decreases By 18.0%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.55. 338,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.30%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,066,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,554 shares of company stock worth $3,607,838. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,296,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,196,000 after buying an additional 132,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,355,000 after buying an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

