Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Increases By 44.7%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Interroll Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $2,342.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,342.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,340.15. Interroll has a 1 year low of $2,079.01 and a 1 year high of $2,342.00.

Get Interroll alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRRHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Interroll from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Interroll in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.