Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Increases By 19.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 56,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Intel Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,910,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,264,500. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.