Short Interest in HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rises By 12.4%

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,421,700 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 3,932,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,210.9 days.

HLFFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of HLFFF stock remained flat at $23.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

