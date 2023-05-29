Short Interest in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Expands By 43.1%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the April 30th total of 206,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

NYSE:GHL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 936,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

