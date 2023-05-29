Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Drops By 10.1%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 581,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,616,000 after acquiring an additional 228,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forward Air by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Forward Air by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,124,000 after acquiring an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Susquehanna cut their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.20. 90,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

