Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Increases By 45.4%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCXXF shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins assumed coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $11.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

