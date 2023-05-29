Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Grows By 64.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ETG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 108,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.1001 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.