Short Interest in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Declines By 9.5%

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 801,010 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,661,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 171,491 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 157,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics Price Performance

Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,164. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.12. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.83). On average, analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBTX shares. SVB Securities downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Decibel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.