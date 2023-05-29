Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Grows By 13.0%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 338,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CVGI shares. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,255. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $346.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59.

Insider Activity at Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $234.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,736,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 174,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,476 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also

