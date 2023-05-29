Short Interest in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Increases By 12.9%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after buying an additional 345,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,254,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 167,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. 2,449,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

