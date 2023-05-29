Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Drops By 48.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHEOY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHEOY stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

About Cochlear

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 19th were paid a $0.0408 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Saturday, March 18th. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.84%.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

