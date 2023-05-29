Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Expands By 44.0%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,479. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVII. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

