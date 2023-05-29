Short Interest in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Grows By 12.5%

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Tilden Delay purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,205 shares of company stock worth $261,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.93. 114,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,027. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $272.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

