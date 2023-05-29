Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Increases By 45.4%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNEF traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in natural gas exploration and development activities. The firm also focuses on the commercialization of Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

