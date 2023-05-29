Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Drops By 24.4%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TDSC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,468. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $461.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

