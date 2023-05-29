Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Grows By 13.7%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on BH. TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biglari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Biglari
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biglari by 32.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 74.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 42.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Biglari Trading Up 1.5 %
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $32.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 5.95%.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biglari (BH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.