Short Interest in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Grows By 13.7%

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BH. TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Biglari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Biglari alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biglari by 32.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 74.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 42.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Trading Up 1.5 %

BH stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.94. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Biglari has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $208.00.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $32.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.