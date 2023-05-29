Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Decreases By 19.6%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

About AstraZeneca

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $72.52. 3,480,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,959. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.