Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Declines By 9.8%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 502,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.25. 213,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130,903 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Arcosa by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $2,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Articles

