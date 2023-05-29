Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expands By 19.1%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,648 shares of company stock worth $171,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

